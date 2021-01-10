Hornets' LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest in NBA History to Record Triple-Double

Kent Smith

One day after falling one assist shy of recording his first career triple-double, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball made history Saturday night in a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double.

On Friday night, Ball put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The rookie point guard recorded his first triple-double at 19 years and 140 days old.

Markelle Fultz previously held the record as the youngest player with a triple-double. He was 19 years and 317 days old when he did it for the Philadelphia 76ers in April 2018.

Ball, Fultz and Luka Doncic are the only teenagers in NBA history who have posted a triple-double.