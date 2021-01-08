Dodgers' Mookie Betts Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Brianna Hammonds

Mookie Betts has continued his run of success, getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Brianna Hammonds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star announced the news Friday on Instagram:

"[Brianna] has been by my side since we were teenagers," Betts wrote in the caption. "Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover and my soon to be wife. Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on MY MVP is the REAL BLESSING! I am a blessed man."

According to TMZ Sports, the two met in middle school and have been together for 15 years. They also have a 2-year-old daughter.

Over the past 11 months, Betts has also been traded to the Dodgers, signed a $365 million contract extension and won a World Series.

Things continue to look up for the 28-year-old.