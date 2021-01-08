    NBA G League 2021 Season Officially to Be Played in Bubble at Disney World

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 8, 2021

    WALNUT CREEK, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Daishen Nix #1 of Team Ignite smiles and poses for a photo during an NBA G League Practice and Scrimmage on November 22, 2020 at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham

    The G League will follow the NBA's lead from last summer, playing its entire 2021 season in a bubble environment at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    The season is scheduled to begin in February and the top eight teams in the standings will advance to a single-elimination playoff to determine a champion.

    The G League suspended its 2019-20 season last March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and announced in June it would cancel the remainder of the year. The NBA was able to continue its season in a bubble, completing eight seeding games before a standard four-round playoff that ended with the Los Angeles Lakers crowned champions.

    After initial quarantine periods, there were zero positive tests among NBA players or staff within the bubble, and no games were affected by COVID-19.

    Charania previously reported the G League's plan to use the bubble environment this year, noting there would be a 12- to 15-game season beginning on Feb. 8.

    The schedule will feature 18 teams that opted into playing, while 11 franchises chose not to send their G League affiliates.

    The G League has been valuable in helping develop young talent for NBA rosters in recent years, although there are several notable veterans who will be involved in 2021, including Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin and Michael Beasley.

    This season also represents the debut of Ignite, a team made up of top 2021 NBA draft prospects who opted to play professionally rather than compete in the NCAA, including Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix. International prospects such as Kai Sotto also help fill out the intriguing roster.

