NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for June 6 Schedule

The Edmonton Oilers need to win on their home ice on Monday night to keep their season alive.

Edmonton is down 0-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Western Conference Final after suffering a tough home defeat in Game 3.

Connor McDavid conjured up the perfect start to Game 3 with a goal 38 seconds into the contest, but then everything went wrong for the Oilers.

Colorado produced consecutive goals on two occasions to put itself in an ideal position to either win the series in Edmonton on Monday or at home on Wednesday.

The Oilers need McDavid to produce another standout performance to not only keep the team's Stanley Cup hopes alive, but also the dream for Canada to have a Stanley Cup winner for the first time since 1993.

Western Conference Final Game 4 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Money Line: Colorado (-130; bet $130 to win $100); Edmonton (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Over/Under: 7

Puck Line: Colorado (-1.5; +170), Edmonton (+1.5; -200)

Connor McDavid Takes Over Game 4

Connor McDavid appeared that he was going to take over Game 3 and put Edmonton back in the series with his early tally.

However, he was unable to follow that up with a second goal, and Colorado's defense was able to contain his production.

Edmonton's star player has two goals, two assists and eight shots in the series. His minus-five plus-minus is the second-worst total in the series behind Darnell Nurse.

The Oilers need McDavid to make a momentum-changing play in the first period again to ease some nerves in Alberta.

Another goal in the first minute would be fantastic to calm everyone in the stands, but even if that does not happen, McDavid needs to make a play that helps the Oilers in the first period. The longer Game 4 stays scoreless or tied, the bigger advantage Colorado has because of the pressure on Edmonton.

McDavid has not had a multi-goal game in the postseason yet. That may be the minimum requirement for him on Monday to keep the Oilers alive for at least one more game.

Colorado Should Play With Zero Pressure

Colorado set up an ideal situation for itself going into Game 4.

The Avalanche can either complete the sweep on Monday night or come back home on Wednesday and finish the series in Game 5.

Of course, Colorado would prefer to finish off the series on Monday because it would take away the chance of Edmonton clawing back into the series, but it has some cushion in case McDavid goes off or its players have an off night.

Colorado's defense may not allow a Game 5 to occur since it shut down the Oilers after the 14-goal shootout that took place in Game 1.

The Avalanche held the Oilers to two goals over the last six periods even with Pavel Francouz stepping in for Darcy Kuemper.

Colorado owns a 130-90 shot advantage in the series, and if it continues to limit McDavid and others, it could come away with a Game 4 victory .

If not, the Avalanche can close out the series at home on Wednesday and prepare for the Stanley Cup Final.

