AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 1

0 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk is the new AEW world champion following a blockbuster Double or Nothing main event victory over "Hangman" Adam Page and Wednesday night on Dynamite, the Straight Edge Superstar made his first in-ring appearance since capturing the title.

Punk teamed with Ring of Honor and AAA tag team champions FTR to battle The Acclaimed's Max Caster and The Gunn Club in trios action.

The match headlined a card that also saw MJF speak to the AEW faithful for the first time since what was a highly controversial weekend for him and a huge tag team match pitting Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

What all went down and which direction does it appear the top stars in the company are taking in this post-pay-per-view AEW?

Find our now with this recap of the June 1 TBS broadcast.