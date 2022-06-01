AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 1

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 1June 1, 2022
CM Punk is the new AEW world champion following a blockbuster Double or Nothing main event victory over "Hangman" Adam Page and Wednesday night on Dynamite, the Straight Edge Superstar made his first in-ring appearance since capturing the title.
Punk teamed with Ring of Honor and AAA tag team champions FTR to battle The Acclaimed's Max Caster and The Gunn Club in trios action.
The match headlined a card that also saw MJF speak to the AEW faithful for the first time since what was a highly controversial weekend for him and a huge tag team match pitting Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.
What all went down and which direction does it appear the top stars in the company are taking in this post-pay-per-view AEW?
Find our now with this recap of the June 1 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter
- Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy vs. The Young Bucks, RedDragon and Hikuleo
- Wardlow vs. JD Drake
- Johnny Elite's open challenge
- MJF promo
CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club
- Punk jumped off the ramp and into the crowd for the first time in months, still in a celebratory mood following Sunday's PPV victory.
- Caster's pre-match promo featured references to Amber Heard, Bret Hart and FTR riding Punk's coattails to get on the show.
- Punk flubbed jumping into the ring, the third such instance over the last two shows. He noticeably botched two attempts at the Buckshot Lariat at Double or Nothing.
- The arrival of Tanahashi and the revelation that he will battle Punk at Forbidden Door is the type of big, noteworthy development a post-PPV episode of TV demands.
An energetic opener that served as a spotlight match for new world champion CM Punk and Ring of Honor tag team champions FTR as they defeated The Acclaimed's Max Caster and The Gunn Club.
Caster and Colton and Austin Gunn impressed, showing off their athleticism and in-ring chemistry, tools that will ultimately make them key players in AEW's future. Wednesday night, they could not overcome their veteran opponents. Punk overcame a not-so-impressive hot tag to rock Austin with Go To Sleep, right into the Big Rig from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the red-hot victory.
The reveal of Hiroshi Tanahashi as Punk's opponent at Forbidden Door was massive and put a nice bow on what was a superb start to the show.
The match that preceded it was a ton of fun, even if the outcome was never really in doubt, and served as the perfect introduction to a potential on-screen pairing of Punk and FTR. It should be interesting to see if they remain united moving forward.
Grade
A
Top Moments