NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for June 1 Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NHL Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning is expected to be the complete opposite type of series than the Western Conference Final.

The Rangers and Lightning will be lucky if they score six goals once in the series given how well Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy have played in net.

Both teams may combine for fewer goals than the Edmonton Oilers netted in their 8-6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

The Lightning own the best goals against total of the four remaining teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers have the second-worst number in that category, but their shot defending got much better over the final few games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay should have the advantage in Game 1 on Wednesday night because they are well rested and carry experience from the last two postseasons.

New York has the edge on home ice, but away games did not deter the Lightning in their last series, when they swept the Florida Panthers.