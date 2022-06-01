49ers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense has been in focus for most of the offseason.

The defense should take up a larger role in the discussion around the team as training camp draws closer.

San Francisco needs to find complements to Nick Bosa and Jimmie Ward at edge-rusher and safety.

The 49ers have some young prospects that could take over in those roles, but they need to impress in training camp to completely control those spots on the depth chart.

While most of the offensive focus is on the quarterback, there will be an important battle for the spots behind the signal-caller on the field.

Elijah Mitchell is the clear No. 1 running back on the depth chart, but there is less clarity among the group of rushers beneath him.

San Francisco would love to have some clarity behind Mitchell as the season begins that way it has enough stability as possible to support Trey Lance