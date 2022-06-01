2022 NFL Offseason Additions Who Already Seem to Be at Home with Their New Teams

0 of 8

When the NFL opens its doors to free agency, it's one of the most exciting times in the offseason. The money flows, and every team that lands a big-name addition tends to feel like a winner. However, not every free-agent signing or trade deal ends up being successful.

Standout players don't always remain stars with new teams and in new systems. Odell Beckham Jr. never returned to Pro Bowl form after the New York Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Last season, Jonnu Smith went from being an eight-touchdown tight end with the Tennessee Titans to a bit player with the New England Patriots.

Sometimes, though, veteran players quickly take to their new surroundings and remain stars despite their uniform changes.

It's too early to tell which 2022 veteran additions are going to shine this season. We can, however, dive into the latest buzz and get a good idea. That's exactly what we're going to do here, rounding up the latest on some key veterans from organized team activities (OTAs) and analyzing what it could mean for the coming campaign.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.