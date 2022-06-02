Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2022 Season

0 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Here's a news flash.

There is no position in football more important than quarterback.

I know. It's a stunner.

Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady and then promptly won the Super Bowl. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford and then won Super Bowl LVI. The team they beat (the Cincinnati Bengals) drafted a young signal-caller named Joe Burrow the year before.

Most of the time, NFL teams will go as far as their quarterbacks take them.

It begs a question. Which squads are best positioned at the most important position? Which teams are in big trouble? And which ones enter the summer of 2022 mired in the gray area that is the in between?

Those are the questions this article will attempt to answer by combining past production, talent and future upside, with backups serving as a tiebreak of sorts, to rank all 32 quarterback corps from worst to first.

The top dogs shouldn't surprise anyone. And frankly, neither should the league's biggest mess.