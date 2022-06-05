Final WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Picks for Rhodes vs. Rollins and Full Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is selling itself on name brand alone, rather than a stacked card filled with must-see matches.

Almost everything is a repeat of what has gone before and several titles aren't on the line. Many of the biggest names are sitting this event out, too, and it seems to be another low-effort pay-per-view like WrestleMania Backlash.

Even with lackluster storylines, however, the Superstars on show Sunday are talented and will put on the best event possible. No matter how well they perform, though, not everyone can walk out victorious.

Let's toss out one more round of predictions as we run down the card and guess what will happen at Hell in a Cell come Sunday night.