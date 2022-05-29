NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Oilers vs. Avalanche

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers haven't been to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006. And they haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1990.

The Colorado Avalanche haven't been to the Stanley Cup Final since 2001. And that's also the last time they won the Stanley Cup.

This year, one of these two Western Conference teams will finally have an opportunity to play for the Cup again.

The Avalanche and Oilers are set to face off in the Western Conference Final, which is set to begin Tuesday night in Denver. The Avs will have the home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Colorado opened the postseason by sweeping the Nashville Predators in four games, then it won a six-game series against the St. Louis Blues in the second round. Edmonton went a full seven games in its first-round series win over the Los Angeles Kings, then it beat the Calgary Flames in five games in the second round.

Here's a look at the odds and schedule for this year's Western Conference Final, along with some predictions and storylines to watch for.