Every NFL Team's Most Exciting 2022 Offseason Addition

27 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers learned an important lesson during the lean years between Terry Bradshaw's retirement in 1983 and Ben Roethlisberger's emergence as a rookie in 2004.

The team failed to contend consistently in the two decades that bridged the careers of those franchise quarterbacks. Twelve signal-callers started for the club in that span, a stretch in which the organization made just one Super Bowl appearance and won zero championships.

The wait for another title in the post-Roethlisberger era may not be nearly as long thanks to Pittsburgh's selection of Kenny Pickett at No. 20 this year.

The local product is familiar with Heinz Field and the area after serving as a four-year starter for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He is coming off a fantastic 2021 in which he racked up 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 67.2 percent of his passes.

While some scouts knocked his hand size and perceived limited upside compared to prospects such as Malik Willis, the Steelers saw Pickett as a player with all the tools, experience and intangibles to become a franchise QB.

It's unclear if Pickett will beat out Mitchell Trubisky for the QB1 job as a rookie. The Steelers brought in the veteran on a two-year, $14.3 million deal, but head coach Mike Tomlin is letting the two plus incumbent backup Mason Rudolph battle it out in camp for the starting gig.

Considered by many to be the most pro-ready QB in the 2022 class, the rookie is a great bet to emerge as the Steelers starting signal-caller, a job he should hold for the foreseeable future.