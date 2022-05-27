NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 27 Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche have their second chance to close out their series with the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Colorado lost out on its opportunity to finish off the Blues in Game 5. St. Louis rallied from a deficit and won on the road in overtime.

St. Louis' Game 5 victory went along with the theme of the series. Colorado won Games 3 and 4 inside the Enterprise Center. If Colorado replicates its road form, it will set up a showdown with the Edmonton Oilers.

A St. Louis victory on home ice sends the series back to Ball Arena for Game 7 on Sunday night.

Colorado at St. Louis Game 6 Info

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com and TNT app

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Money Line: Colorado (-175; bet $175 to win $100); St. Louis (+150; bet $100 to win $150)

Over/Under: 6.5

Puck Line: Colorado (-1.5; +145), St. Louis (+1.5; -165)

Road Teams Own The Series

The last four games in the series were won by the road team.

St. Louis leveled the series with a Game 2 win in Denver. Colorado followed that up with victories in Missouri Games 3 and 4.

Colorado appeared to have ended the road winning streak in Game 5, but the Blues used a late third-period goal from Robert Thomas and an overtime tally out of Tyler Bozak to remain in the postseason.

The form of the series suggests the Avalanche will take Game 6 in St. Louis and not have to worry about the pressure of hosting a Game 7.

Colorado was the better team for two periods in Game 5, but then the Blues found another gear in the offensive zone.

St. Louis scored the first two goals of the third frame and then cashed in on the win with the tallies from Thomas and Bozak.

The Avalanche took control of Game 4 behind Nazem Kadri in the second period. Colorado scored four straight goals in the second and the only two tallies in the third to open up a 3-1 series advantage.

Colorado followed a similar strategy in Game 3, as it scored twice in each of the final two periods to pull away from the Blues.

The road team dictated at least one of the second and third periods in the last three games. The same trend may continue into Game 6.

If the Avalanche create the same number of chances as they did in Games 3 and 4, they could keep the road winning streak going and find themselves in the Western Conference Final.

All Pressure On Colorado For Rest Of Series

Colorado is the better team, and it entered the series with much higher expectations compared to the Blues.

Many experts and fans believed the Avalanche would roll on home ice in Game 5 to give themselves as much rest as possible ahead of the Western Conference Final.

That did not happen, and now the Avs will be at a disadvantage from a rest perspective against the Edmonton Oilers if they advance.

All of the pressure is on Colorado to make it to the next round and set up one of the most star-studded series we have seen in quite some time.

Everyone would love to see Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid go head-to-head with plenty of notable stars around them, including Cale Makar and Leon Draisaitl.

Colorado-Edmonton is the dream Western Conference Final for the league and its fans, but the Avs still have to finish off the Blues.

St. Louis should not play with much pressure on home ice. That could allow the Blues to play a looser game and threaten the Colorado net from the start.

An early goal out of the home side would be the worst-case scenario for Colorado when it comes to feeling the pressure of winning the series.

Even if the Blues win Game 6, the pressure would stay on the Avalanche because they would be returning to home ice, have a superstar on their roster and were the better team in the regular season.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.