NFL Vets Who Should Seek a Trade Before 2022 Season

To his credit, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has handled the whole Trey Lance saga with an impressive amount of professionalism. When the Niners mortgaged the team's future to draft his replacement, Garoppolo didn't grouse, pout, post passive-aggressive good-byes to fans on Twitter or demand a trade.

However, at this point it would be understandable if he did.

Of all the potential trades in this column, Garoppolo is easily the most likely. The 49ers don't want to waste another season of Lance's rookie deal or spend the entire season answering questions about a quarterback controversy in the Bay Area. While speaking to reporters at OTAs, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted it's most likely only a matter of time until the 30-year-old Garoppolo is sent packing.

"I expect him at some time, most likely, to be traded, but who knows? That's not a guarantee," Shanahan said. "It's been on hold when (surgery) happened. When he's healthy, we will see what happens."

That Shanahan hedged a bit should be enough for Garoppolo (once his shoulder is cleared) to say "enough."

To be fair, Garoppolo isn't an elite quarterback. He makes significantly more than Lance, too, as his cap hit in 2022 is just under $27 million. Additionally, durability has been an issue, with Garoppolo missing 10 or more games three times while with the 49ers.

But over his five seasons as the starter in San Francisco, Garoppolo is 17 games over .500. He has completed 67.7 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 98.3. And twice in the past three years, Garoppolo led his team to at least the NFC Championship Game, including a berth in Super Bowl LIV.

That the 49ers wanted an upgrade is understandable. But between Garoppolo's play and the class with which he has handled Lance's arrival, he's earned the right to continue his career somewhere like Carolina or Seattle where he would have the opportunity to start.