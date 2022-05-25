49ers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 25, 2022
49ers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues
"Unknown" has been the word of the San Francisco 49ers' offseason.
Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel have not been traded despite different situations that could spell their exits from the Bay Area.
Trey Lance appears to have the inside track to be the team's starting quarterback, but even if he earns that job, he could struggle if Samuel is no longer on the roster.
The unknowns around the two tradeable stars on the San Francisco roster wreak havoc on the fantasy football value on them and the rest of the roster.
A 49ers offense with Samuel inside of it is far more dangerous than one without it, and his presence helps the rest of the players around him.
Samuel's potential departure would open up more targets for Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle with Lance or Garoppolo at quarterback.
The one thing we know for sure about San Francisco is that its offense churns out productive running backs.
Running back is a position you can bank on most for dynasty and redraft leagues right now because you know the 49ers will run the ball at a high rate.
Trey Lance
No one knows what exactly Trey Lance's fantasy value will be come Week 1.
Lance was assumed to be the starting quarterback once Jimmy Garoppolo was put on the trading block after last season.
Garoppolo has not been traded yet, and there are few starting spots open across the NFL. One of them could be in Seattle, but it may be hard for the 49ers to justify a trade within the division.
At the moment, Lance is a buy-low option in all fantasy football formats because of all the unknowns surrounding his game.
The North Dakota State product had five touchdown passes and two interceptions in 2021. Four of those scoring throws came in significant playing time across three games.
Three spot starts, one of which was in Week 17 against the Houston Texans, can't tell the story of where Lance's career is headed.
Ideally, the 49ers would find a way to keep Deebo Samuel so that he can work with the young quarterback. That would be the best situation to place the signal-caller into.
Lance could still have fantasy football value with Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and a slew of running backs around him.
Samuel's potential departure would increase the fantasy value of the three pass-catchers mentioned above, but that is unknown for the time being.
Lance's stock likely will not be lower than it is right now, so it makes sense for fantasy football players to take advantage of that in anticipation of a breakout season.
However, we are talking about a quarterback with just 71 career NFL pass attempts and one who did not play the 2020 college football season because North Dakota State's FCS campaign was moved to the spring.
George Kittle
George Kittle's remarkably high fantasy football value could grow if the Garoppolo and Samuel trades happen before the start of the 2022 NFL season.
Kittle had 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns last season inside an offense that primarily featured Samuel.
Kittle is at worst the second-best option in the San Francisco passing game. He would be the top target going into the season if Samuel departs.
The tight end's long-term fantasy value could go up even more if Samuel is traded and the 49ers want to use him as a safety valve for Lance to grow into the pocket with.
Kittle retains value if Garoppolo and Samuel both return because of the rapport he built with the NFC-winning quarterback.
An argument can be made that Kittle is the best fantasy option to invest in on the 49ers roster because all of the unknowns do not hamper his production.
Kittle will be one of the leaders at his position in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns no matter who is throwing him the ball in 2022.
Elijah Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell burst on to the fantasy football scene as a top ball carrier during his rookie season.
Mitchell is expected to be the primary running back inside a system that values production out of the rushing attack.
Mitchell's fantasy football value should be high no matter what happens with the 49ers' stars during the rest of the offseason.
The second-year player could receive a boost in fantasy value if Samuel departs because he was utilized in the ground game throughout last season.
Samuel led the 49ers in rushing touchdowns and was second in rushing yards behind Mitchell. He had the third most carries after Mitchell and Jeff Wilson.
Mitchell's scoring totals would be the biggest statistical benefactor of Samuel's potential departure. You would think Mitchell would have a few more red-zone opportunities in that situation.
Wilson would be the next benefactor in line because you would assume he earns more carries with no Samuel.
Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price might be considered as players with sleeper potential because of the run-heavy offense, but none of them project to challenge Mitchell and Wilson.