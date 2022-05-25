49ers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

"Unknown" has been the word of the San Francisco 49ers' offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel have not been traded despite different situations that could spell their exits from the Bay Area.

Trey Lance appears to have the inside track to be the team's starting quarterback, but even if he earns that job, he could struggle if Samuel is no longer on the roster.

The unknowns around the two tradeable stars on the San Francisco roster wreak havoc on the fantasy football value on them and the rest of the roster.

A 49ers offense with Samuel inside of it is far more dangerous than one without it, and his presence helps the rest of the players around him.

Samuel's potential departure would open up more targets for Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle with Lance or Garoppolo at quarterback.

The one thing we know for sure about San Francisco is that its offense churns out productive running backs.

Running back is a position you can bank on most for dynasty and redraft leagues right now because you know the 49ers will run the ball at a high rate.