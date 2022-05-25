Packers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

Packers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 25, 2022
Chances are your fantasy football league champion had at least one Green Bay Packer on their roster last season.
The Packers offense has traditionally been a boon for fantasy football assets, and last year was no different. Aaron Rodgers finished as QB6, Aaron Jones was RB13 and Davante Adams was WR5 last season, and any of the trio was a good asset to have.
This year, Matt LaFleur's offense will look a little different, but that doesn't mean it isn't an offense that fantasy managers shouldn't want a piece of.
The tools are still there for the Packers to provide plenty of fantasy value. It's just about targeting the right players in the right areas of the draft.
Here, we'll take a look at the top values to target based on their current ADP at FantasyPros.
RB AJ Dillon
ADP: 61 (RB26)
As it stands, Aaron Jones is getting drafted right in line with his production last season. He finished as the 13th-highest scoring running back and is getting drafted as the No. 13 running back in fantasy this season.
There's a chance the 27-year-old hits the same numbers from last season, but there isn't a lot of upside there. His role isn't likely to get bigger and that's because of the presence of AJ Dillon.
At the beginning of the season, Jones' snap share floated right around the 70 percent mark. From Week 1 to Week 9, he played 63 percent or more of the snaps in seven of nine games. From Week 9 on, he only hit that 63 percent number once.
Over the second half of the season, Dillon saw an uptick in playing time and was much closer to a 50-50 split with his teammate.
Now, the Packers have let Davante Adams walk and haven't exactly moved quickly to restock the receiver room. That could lead to an overall rise in run-game usage which would ultimately create a higher ceiling for Dillon.
WR Allen Lazard
ADP: 132 (WR52)
Someone on this Green Bay receiving corps is going to be a league-winner based on ADP. Fantasy managers are rightfully hesitant to pick Packers receivers, and that's understandable given the unknown nature of replacing the 169 targets Davante Adams saw last season.
Fortune favors the bold, though, so those willing to stake their claim in the right receiver could reap major benefits.
While the flashy pick is going to be Christian Watson, it's a better bet to opt for Allen Lazard in 2022.
The Iowa State product has already developed a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, and he was the most-targeted receiver on the roster behind Adams and Aaron Jones. He was efficient on those targets, turning 60 targets into 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lazard's ability to find pay dirt is what should be particularly interesting to fantasy football managers. His eight touchdowns were second to only Adams who Rodgers no longer has in his arsenal.
Watson may eventually become the top wide receiver, but he has work to do coming from North Dakota State.
Lazard simply has to step up while the rookie has to learn how to be a pro as well as develop chemistry with the Green Bay quarterback.
Dynasty Value: WR Romeo Doubs
ADP: 340 (WR125)
Dynasty ADP: 38 (WR18)
For those looking for a little deeper value and play dynasty formats, Romeo Doubs is a name to target in rookie drafts. According to FantasyPros, he's the 38th player being taken there.
The Packers' most notable offensive draft pick was Christian Watson, but they didn't wait long to grab another wide receiver. They took Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round.
The 22-year-old brings a good frame to the table and two years of production at Nevada. He's 6'2" and 201 pounds, with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Wolf Pack.
The reason to like Doubs is similar to Watson: The opportunity is there to carve out a role in an offense that could be one of the NFL's best.
Randall Cobb is 31 years old, and Sammy Watkins wasn't even able to break out as part of the Chiefs offense. Outside of those two, there really isn't veteran competition for Doubs to overcome.
He's well worth the late-round flier he's going for right now in drafts.