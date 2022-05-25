Packers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Chances are your fantasy football league champion had at least one Green Bay Packer on their roster last season.

The Packers offense has traditionally been a boon for fantasy football assets, and last year was no different. Aaron Rodgers finished as QB6, Aaron Jones was RB13 and Davante Adams was WR5 last season, and any of the trio was a good asset to have.

This year, Matt LaFleur's offense will look a little different, but that doesn't mean it isn't an offense that fantasy managers shouldn't want a piece of.

The tools are still there for the Packers to provide plenty of fantasy value. It's just about targeting the right players in the right areas of the draft.

Here, we'll take a look at the top values to target based on their current ADP at FantasyPros.