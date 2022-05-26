Ranking the 5 Best Landing Spots for Panthers Forward Claude Giroux

0 of 5

Mark LoMoglio/Getty Images

Claude Giroux is used to being in demand.

He was rumored all season to be headed out of Philadelphia as he approached free agency this summer, and keyboards were abuzz for weeks with ideas about where he'd wind up.

He ultimately went to Florida to help the Panthers on a would-be run toward the Stanley Cup, but now that a sweep by Tampa Bay ended that dream, it's back to wondering where he'll suit up next.

The expiring deal paid him $66.2 million over eight years, and it's no great stretch to suggest he'll still be making pretty good money no matter where he winds up—whether he prioritizes perennial contention for a sought-after championship, a return to hometown roots or simply the best available payout.

The B/R hockey team considered those questions and others while ranking the five best destinations for the 34-year-old forward, considering cash on hand and prospects for winning in those cities alongside other factors that could influence his decision.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and share your opinion in the comments.