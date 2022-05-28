Lamar Jackson and 7 Other NFL Players Whose Contracts Need to Be Redone in 2022

3 of 8

Apparently, the Baltimore Ravens want to sign Lamar Jackson, but he's not quite ready to dive deep into negotiations.

In March, team owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters, "We'll pay him when he's ready."

On The Rich Eisen Show, head coach John Harbaugh made similar comments about Jackson's contract situation (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).

"When he's ready to do it, it's going to become a priority for him. Then we're gonna know it, you know?” Harbaugh said. "It doesn't have to be a priority for us right now. It's got to be a priority for both sides. We can do something, or we can wait."

With two Pro Bowls, an All-Pro and a league MVP on his resume, Jackson will see a massive salary raise once he signs a new deal; however, he's taking a bit of a gamble with his approach.

Jackson has recorded 615 rushing attempts for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns through four seasons. As a major contributor to a dominant ground attack, he takes more hits than most quarterbacks. The 25-year-old missed five games last season, with four due to an ankle injury.

If Jackson misses significant time because of injury in the upcoming campaign, the Ravens may have reservations about his contract demands on a long-term deal.

On the flip side, if he continues to perform at a high level, he'll command a salary bump that could eclipse Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million deal and whatever the Arizona Cardinals pay Kyler Murray in the near future.

Though Jackson may not ink a fully guaranteed deal like Watson, he could top Josh Allen's contract, which includes $150 million in guarantees, because of the Baltimore's heavy reliance on his dual-threat skill set, steady production and its win-loss record (37-12) with him under center.

If Jackson decides to play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2022, he'll make $23 million.