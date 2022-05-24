NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 24 Schedule

2 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Rangers weren't too happy at the end of Game 3, even though they beat the Hurricanes 3-1 for their first win of the series.

The two teams became embroiled in a scuffle at the end of the game, something that New York coach Gerard Gallant felt the Carolina players initiated, per Vin A. Cherwoo of the Associated Press.

So there could be more physical play in Tuesday's Game 4 as the Rangers try to even the series. However, if that leads to more penalties called on New York, it could work in the Hurricanes' favor.

If they are going to capitalize, though, they'll need to start playing better on the road. Through their first 10 games this postseason, Carolina is 6-0 at home and 0-4 away from PNC Arena.

And it would help the Hurricanes if they could get some offense going on power plays. They are 0-for-7 in the series, lowering their percentage during the playoffs to 11.6.

"One group's been actually very good creating a lot of chances," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Our so-called top unit hasn't been very good. They're the ones that have really struggled."

After scoring only five goals through the first three games of this series, the Hurricanes are due to break out, so don't be surprised if that happens in Game 4 and leads to a win. At that point, they should have no trouble closing out the series back home in Game 5.

So, the prediction here is that Carolina will advance and face Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference Final.