6 NHL Teams That Should Trade Their 1st-Round Picks to Win Next Season

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The top-16 spots in the 2022 NHL draft were decided by the draft lottery on May 10. The Montreal Canadiens won the rights for the first overall selection, followed by the New Jersey Devils with the second pick and the Arizona Coyotes with the third selection.

Those clubs could receive trade offers from rival clubs further down in the draft order. Given the Canadiens' and Coyotes' status as rebuilding teams, it's doubtful they'll agree to part with their respective selections.

The Devils, however, might be willing to consider it for the right price. On May 5, general manager Tom Fitzgerald indicated he'd be willing to entertain that possibility, regardless of where the selection was in the draft order, if it would bring in an impact player to help his club.

Other NHL clubs could also consider shopping their first-round selections if it could help them win next season.

Some, like the Devils, are teams that have been rebuilding for several years and still seek the missing piece to their playoff contender puzzle. Meanwhile, a club like the New York Islanders could be willing to shop their pick for a player who can help them bounce back as a postseason club.

Here's our take on six NHL clubs that should consider trading their first-round selections for a return that helps them win next season. You can express your opinion on this topic in the comments section.