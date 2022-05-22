NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 22 Schedule

0 of 4

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Saturday's schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs featured only one game, as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series. That sets the stage for a busy Sunday, when three Game 3 matchups are set to take place.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes will each be looking to take a 3-0 lead in their respective series. Tampa Bay won two straight games on the road against the Florida Panthers, while Carolina took a 2-0 lead over the New York Rangers with a pair of wins on its home ice.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are currently tied at one with the series moving to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, along with odds, predictions and storylines to watch for.