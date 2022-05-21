French Open 2022 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire TournamentMay 21, 2022
French Open 2022 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire Tournament
Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open for his 21st career Grand Slam title. The Spaniard has won more major titles than any other men's tennis player in history, but he may not be alone atop that list for long.
Novak Djokovic is only one Grand Slam win behind Nadal. And after Djokovic missed the Australian Open—he was not allowed to play because of his COVID-19 vaccination status—he'll be making his first appearance at a major tournament in 2022 at the French Open, which begins Sunday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.
Djokovic will be looking to repeat as champion after winning his second French Open title last year. However, he may need to get past Nadal, whose 13 French Open victories are the most by any player.
Here's a look at the full schedule for the 2022 French Open, followed by previews of both the men's and women's tournaments. The complete draws for the event can be found at RolandGarros.com.
Complete Schedule
Sunday, May 22
First round: 5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)
Monday, May 23
First round: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Tuesday, May 24
First round: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Wednesday, May 25
Second round: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Thursday, May 26
Second round: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Friday, May 27
Third round: 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Saturday, May 28
Third round: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock), 2-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, May 29
Fourth round: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), noon-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Monday, May 30
Fourth round: 5 a.m.-3 p.m ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock), 3-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Tuesday, May 31
Quarterfinals: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Wednesday, June 1
Quarterfinals: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Thursday, June 2
Women's semifinals: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)
Friday, June 3
Men's semifinals: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)
Saturday, June 4
Women's final: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, June 5
Men's final: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)
Men's Preview
Djokovic is the No. 1 seed for this year's French Open, and the 34-year-old Serb will look to resume his recent domination of Grand Slam events. He's won eight of the past 13 major tournaments that he's competed in, which includes last year's French Open.
The only previous time that Djokovic had won the French Open was 2016. It's the major he's been the least successful at, but a big reason for that is Nadal's track record at Roland Garros. The Spaniard won four consecutive years from 2005-08, five straight from 2010-14 and four more on the bounce from 2017-20.
Nadal is the No. 5 seed in this year's bracket, so it's possible the 35-year-old could meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in four sets in the semifinals at Roland Garros then went on to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
The top half of this year's French Open bracket will be quite challenging for many players. Not only does it feature both Djokovic and Nadal, but it also has No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard has played at only five Grand Slam events and has never made it past the quarterfinals, but he won the Madrid Open on a clay surface earlier this month, so he could be poised for a strong showing at Roland Garros.
Among the other top competitors at the French Open will likely be Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 seed), Alexander Zverev (No. 3) and Tsitsipas (No. 4).
But there's a good chance that the probable quarterfinal matchup between Djokovic and Nadal could decide which of the two goes on to win this year's French Open title. And Djokovic knows that may be his biggest challenge.
"If you talk about Roland Garros and clay courts, Rafael Nadal is always the first favorite," Djokovic said, per Joan Solsona of Marca.
Either Djokovic or Nadal has won the French Open in 11 of the past 12 years. The only time neither won was 2015 when Stan Wawrinka captured the title.
Women's Preview
Iga Swiatek has arrived at Roland Garros as the clear favorite to win the French Open title. The 20-year-old from Poland is the No. 1 seed and will be looking to win this tournament for the second time in three years. Her victory in the 2020 French Open is her lone Grand Slam title to date.
Earlier this year, Swiatek reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. She's now entering the French Open on a 28-match winning streak. She's been dominating on clay surfaces of late, and that could set her up for more success at Roland Garros.
"I kind of shifted my attitude from, 'Whoa, she's going to spread me around now,' to, 'I'm going to get to every ball now and play every point till the last shot,'" Swiatek said about her Italian Open victory over Ons Jabeur, per Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press.
Last year's French Open champion was Barbora Krejcikova, who is the No. 2 seed in this year's tournament. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic should be another player to watch, and it's quite possible she'll end up in the final against Swiatek.
Naomi Osaka withdrew from the 2021 French Open following her first-round victory, but she's back at Roland Garros this year looking to win the event for the first time. However, the 24-year-old is unseeded in the tournament, which sets her up for a challenge in the opening round.
On Sunday, Osaka will play No. 27 seed Amanda Anisimova in a highly anticipated Australian Open rematch. In the only previous meeting between the two, Anisimova won in three sets to knock Osaka out of that major in the third round.
"I'm glad that I played her in Australia so I can draw from that experience," Osaka recently told reporters at a French Open press conference.
If Osaka can get past that first-round matchup, she could go on a deep run through the tournament. She's never made it past the third round in five previous French Open appearances, but she's a four-time Grand Slam champion.