French Open 2022 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire Tournament

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Djokovic is the No. 1 seed for this year's French Open, and the 34-year-old Serb will look to resume his recent domination of Grand Slam events. He's won eight of the past 13 major tournaments that he's competed in, which includes last year's French Open.

The only previous time that Djokovic had won the French Open was 2016. It's the major he's been the least successful at, but a big reason for that is Nadal's track record at Roland Garros. The Spaniard won four consecutive years from 2005-08, five straight from 2010-14 and four more on the bounce from 2017-20.

Nadal is the No. 5 seed in this year's bracket, so it's possible the 35-year-old could meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in four sets in the semifinals at Roland Garros then went on to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The top half of this year's French Open bracket will be quite challenging for many players. Not only does it feature both Djokovic and Nadal, but it also has No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard has played at only five Grand Slam events and has never made it past the quarterfinals, but he won the Madrid Open on a clay surface earlier this month, so he could be poised for a strong showing at Roland Garros.

Among the other top competitors at the French Open will likely be Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 seed), Alexander Zverev (No. 3) and Tsitsipas (No. 4).

But there's a good chance that the probable quarterfinal matchup between Djokovic and Nadal could decide which of the two goes on to win this year's French Open title. And Djokovic knows that may be his biggest challenge.

"If you talk about Roland Garros and clay courts, Rafael Nadal is always the first favorite," Djokovic said, per Joan Solsona of Marca.

Either Djokovic or Nadal has won the French Open in 11 of the past 12 years. The only time neither won was 2015 when Stan Wawrinka captured the title.