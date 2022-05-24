Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2022 Season

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals started the season with some of the worst Super Bowl odds in the league.

Ultimately, they didn't go from long shot to Super Bowl winner, but they did come dangerously close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

It would have taken Nostradamus to predict that Joe Burrow would come back from a torn ACL as strongly as he did, Ja'Marr Chase would elevate the offense and all of their defensive acquisitions would jell as quickly as they did.

Yet, all of that happened and the Bengals won the AFC.

While there isn't a story like Cincinnati every season, there are always some sleeper teams that have a much better season than anticipated. The 2022 season is likely to yield at least one or two teams that do much better than expected.

The definition of "sleeper" can be broad. To clarify, were are taking a look at teams that have worse than +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl over at DraftKings Sportsbook. That accounts for roughly the top 10 contenders.

These teams aren't in that category right now but very well could be by the end of the season.