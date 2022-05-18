Dolphins' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of moves during the NFL offseason, but most of them involved bringing in veteran players to fill roster holes.

Miami mortgaged most of its NFL draft picks to bring in Tyreek Hill and it spent a hefty chunk of money in free agency to improve other spots.

The Dolphins' rookie class is small and headlined by a third-round pick, but some of those players could still make an impact in some capacity during the 2022 season.

Linebacker was one of the largest holes left on the roster and the Dolphins filled that by landing Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode in the draft.

Tindall and Goode have the clearest paths to playing time based on the players in front of them at their position.

Fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma could break through at some point, while seventh-round selection Skylar Thompson needs a miracle to reach the field this season.