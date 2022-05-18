NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 18 Schedule

2 of 3

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

When the Hurricanes opened their first-round series vs. the Bruins by winning Games 1 and 2 by a combined score of 10-3, it seemed like it wasn't going to be a competitive matchup. However, Boston won three of the next four contests to take it a full seven games.

Carolina pulled out a 3-2 win in Game 7, though, and it's now on to the second round. The Hurricanes will now look to have more success against the Rangers. During the regular season, Carolina went 3-1 against New York, which included wins in the two most recent matchups on April 12 and April 26.

"We just played them not too long ago, I don't think teams are changing too much," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "It's got them where they're at. That's why they're successful. I think both teams understand what the other team is trying to do. It always comes down to execution."

And there's a good chance that Carolina will execute better than it did during the first round. The Hurricanes may have had a close series against the Bruins, but don't expect that to again be the case vs. the Rangers.

Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta has been playing well while Frederik Andersen has been out with a lower-body injury, and he could make it difficult for New York to get going offensively. Because of that, the Hurricanes will win Game 1 on their home ice, then keep the momentum and notch a series win without having to go the full distance.

It'll be the first time Carolina makes it past the second round since 2019, when it reached the Eastern Conference Final.