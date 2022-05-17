French Open 2022: Schedule, TV Info, Live Stream and Odds for Top Favorites

Paul White/Associated Press

The 2022 French Open could mark the beginning of a new era in men's tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz is 28-3 with four titles on the ATP Tour this season.

The 19-year-old's most recent triumph at the Madrid Open featured consecutive wins over Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on a clay surface.

Alcaraz's fantastic season-long run has made him a co-favorite at Roland Garros alongside Djokovic to win the men's singles tournament.

The Spaniard will be attempting to become just the third player outside of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer to win a men's Grand Slam title since the start of the 2017 season.

The women's singles draw is typically more wide open than the men's competition, but that may not be the case in Paris if Iga Swiatek continues to play the way she has.

The 20-year-old reeled off two straight clay-court tournament victories in Stuttgart, Germany and Rome. Those wins have created separation between the 2020 French Open winner and the rest of the field on the odds board.

French Open Info

Dates: May 22-June 5

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC

Live Stream: TennisChannel.com and Peacock

French Open Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic (+175; bet $100 to win $175)

Carlos Alcaraz (+175)

Rafael Nadal (+250)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+550)

Alexander Zverev (+1400)

Daniil Medvedev (+2000)

Alcaraz is the player to watch on the men's side coming into Paris.

The Spanish teenager has taken over the tennis scene, and there will be plenty of buzz surrounding his candidacy to win the French Open.

Alcaraz caught some attention for his tournament wins in Rio de Janeiro and Miami, but the real eye-catching performances came from the clay-court circuit.

He won five matches on his way to the title in Barcelona, with Stefanos Tsitsipas being the highest-ranked opponent to fall to the youngster. He followed that up with wins over Djokovic, Nadal and Zverev in the Spanish capital.

Although Alcaraz has not won a Grand Slam event, he is listed at better odds to win the French Open than Nadal, who is renowned as the king of the event.

The 13-time winner at Roland Garros captured the first major of the season in Australia, and he sits at a pretty good price considering his track record in Paris.

Djokovic is the reigning champion, but that was only his second tournament win in France. He also won the French Open in 2016.

One of Djokovic, Alcaraz and Nadal will likely win the title, so it's hard to justify picking any of the other players in the men's field.

Women's Singles

Iga Swiatek (+100)

Simona Halep (+1000)

Paula Badosa (+1400)

Ons Jabeur (+1400)

Maria Sakkari (+1600)

Aryna Sabalenka (+2000)

The French Open is shaping up to be Swiatek's tournament to lose.

Clay has been the Polish player's best surface since she broke on to the Grand Slam scene three years ago. She then won the 2020 French Open in unlikely fashion and backed that up with a quarterfinal appearance last year.

Swiatek enters Paris in terrific form following victories in Germany and Italy. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final and Ons Jabeur in Rome.

All of the clay-court success points to the Warsaw native taking first place at Roland Garros, but she will have to navigate a major as the No. 1 seed for the first time.

Swiatek has not been affected by the pressure of the No. 1 world ranking on the WTA Tour and it's unlikely to faze her on the Grand Slam stage, either.

Meanwhile, 2018 French Open winner Simona Halep is the second favorite despite coming in as the No. 19 seed.

The best value on the women's singles board comes with Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning champion and No. 2 seed.

The 26-year-old Czech sits at +2200 to win the tournament. She won't have to face Swiatek until the final and could be favored in every match before that potential meeting.

