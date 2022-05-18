1 Trade Every NBA Team in the 2022 Conference Finals Wishes It Could Make Now

1 of 4

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Primary Concern: Robert Williams III's knee issues

Trade Idea: Boston Celtics acquire C Mike Muscala and F Kenrich Williams from the Oklahoma City Thunder for F Aaron Nesmith, 2022 second-round pick and 2023 second-round pick (via Orlando Magic)

Williams missed the last four contests of Boston's second-round series versus the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a bone bruise following a Game 3 collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he was available to play in Game 7, he remained on the bench while the Celtics closed out the Bucks and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even if he suits up for Game 1 against Miami, Williams will be far from 100 percent and previously missed nearly a month after undergoing meniscus surgery in late March.

As well as Al Horford, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis have held the fort down in his absence, Boston could use another versatile big who can offer some rim protection while also spacing the floor.

Muscala held opponents to a stingy 47.8 percent shooting at the rim this season, a mark even lower than that of Williams (50.7 percent). While he's not nearly the overall defender that Williams is, Muscala is one of the NBA's best three-point shooting big men, knocking down 42.9 percent of his outside looks for the Thunder this season.

With Williams continuing to have knee problems and Horford set to turn 36 in a few weeks, Muscala would be a terrific rotation big to mix in.

The Celtics should push for Kenrich Williams in the deal as well, as he'd help as a switchable defender who can line up against Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and others.

OKC would have more minutes available for Nesmith, the 22-year-old No. 14 overall pick in 2020. Boston also needs to throw in some second-round picks for good measure, starting with its own in this summer's draft.