Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There is no more impactful exercise in the NFL than the draft. Or speculative one.

Teams spend hundreds of hours scouting players. Fly in many for private workouts. But draft picks are educated guesses. Every year, Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents become impact players, and first-round picks fall flat on their face.

But what if things were different? What if NFL teams knew which players would go on to win individual accolades and All-Pro nods? What if teams could look, say, five years into the future and know which players would blossom into stars?

Take the 2017 draft. In a class that featured a pair of generational pass-rushers in Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, a megastar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and more Pro Bowl running backs than you could shake a stick at, if teams knew which prospects were going to become dominant professionals, then the first round would look a lot different.

It would look something like this.

Note: For the purpose of this exercise, trades that took place before the draft (such as the Carson Wentz and Brandin Cooks trades) were included. However, trades that took place after the event began (draft-day deals) were not.