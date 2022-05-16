NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for 2nd-Round Schedule

0 of 5

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs has high expectations to live up to after the first round produced five series that went the distance.

The Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues were the only teams that did not need a Game 7 victory to move on to the second round. Colorado swept the Nashville Predators, while Florida and St. Louis won in six games.

Colorado enters the second round in the same role it did for the first round. The Avalanche are the Stanley Cup favorite. They have far lower odds than the Panthers, who are second on the list.

Colorado's title credentials will be put to the test by the Blues, but that will not be the marquee series in the Western Conference.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers face off in the "Battle of Alberta". The winner of that series will be Canada's lone hope to end the country's Stanley Cup drought.

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Toronto Maple Leafs' chances of hoisting the cup in the first round and they could do the same to the Panthers in the second round.

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion may not have the best odds to come out of the Eastern Conference, but it might be the best option between it, Florida, the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers.