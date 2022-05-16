Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card and Predictions

Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card and PredictionsMay 16, 2022
AEW Double or Nothing returns to Las Vegas on May 29, and while the majority of the card is not yet official, we do know All Elite Wrestling's top two titles will be on the line and a surprisingly red-hot tag team featuring two of the most popular stars in the promotion will kick things off on the Buy-In.
Who will leave Sin City with the AEW Women's Championship when Thunder Rosa defends against top contender Serena Deeb and will "Hangman" Adam Page see his dream run as world champion turn into a nightmare when he defends against CM Punk in one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history?
Can the unlikely pairing of Hook and Danhausen coexist and defeat Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling in the night's first match?
Find out now with these early predictions for the announced matches and a look at some other contests fans should expect to see at the Memorial Day weekend.
Expected Matches
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD (Still competing: Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, Rey Fenix, Kyle O'Reilly, Samoa Joe, and a mystery entrant)
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD (Still competing: Dr. Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and a mystery entrant)
- Wardlow vs. MJF (Prediction: Wardlow)
- The Hardy Boys vs. The Young Bucks (Prediction: The Hardy Boys)
- AEW Tag Team Championship match: Jurassic Express vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee (Prediction: Jurassic Express)
- Mixed Tag Team match: Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti (Prediction: Sky and VanZant)
- Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager (Prediction: Danielson, Moxley, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz)
The following matches have not yet been made official, but they are expected to occur at the PPV based on booking trends.
The Buy-In: Danhausen and Hook vs. Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling
The unlikely pairing of Hookhausen became a reality last Wednesday on Dynamite when The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil came to the aid of the very nice, very evil Danhausen, chasing off Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling.
Hook and Danhausen seemingly have nothing in common. One is a face-painted, curse-dealing enigma whose knack for comedy has earned him immense popularity; the other is a no-nonsense, second-generation competitor with a tendency to choke opponents out.
Their chemistry became evident over weeks of backstage segments on Rampage and, with common enemies in Nese and Sterling, they have the opportunity to earn their first PPV victories as active AEW competitors when they battle the obnoxious lawyer and the super-athlete in tag team action.
The outcome of the Double or Nothing Buy-In match is not in question. Yes, Nese squashed Danhausen in a somewhat shocking fashion, but that was following a distraction by Sterling and specifically to set up the save by Hook.
In Las Vegas, Hook will choke out Nese en route to the first of what will likely be many PPV wins and the crowd will erupt for him and his new tag team partner.
Prediction: Hookhausen
AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa may have ended the lengthy reign of Dr. Britt Baker and successfully defended her newly won title against Nyla Rose, but La Mera Mera will face her greatest test to date when she squares off with Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing.
The Professor of Professional Wrestling has earned the title opportunity by way of key victories over former champion Hikaru Shida in a series of matches that saw her reestablish herself as a contender in women's wrestling.
Arguably the most technically proficient wrestler in the division, Deeb has embraced a darker, edgier side that helped her defeat Shira and earn herself a championship opportunity.
There is no convoluted story behind this one or months of development to get them there. This is about a champion looking to retain her title against the top contender, who will manipulate and punish her opponent's body in order to score a victory.
This should be a physical battle that will test each woman's toughness, but the outcome does not really feel like it is in question. A lot of time and effort went into Rosa winning the title from Baker, and to lose it now would render all of that worthless.
Rosa wins here but Deeb will shine just as she has done countless times throughout her AEW run.
Prediction: Rosa retains
AEW World Championship Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. CM Punk
The AEW World Championship contest pitting "Hangman" Adam Page against top contender CM Punk is a match engulfed in shades of grey.
Both men enter Double or Nothing as babyfaces but have shown recent hints of attitudinal, even heel-like tendencies. It started with Page lashing out at the fans and vowing to beat Punk's ass in Las Vegas.
Punk followed that up by beating the champ's friend, Dark Order's John Silver, with Hangman's trademark Buckshot Lariat. A tense staredown between the two followed, ending with The Best in the World guaranteeing Page will shake his hand at the PPV, whether he is conscious or not.
The escalation of tension between the two suggests we are in for a grueling, hard-fought battle in which one man will look to add to his legacy by paying off his seven-year journey back to professional wrestling with a world title victory while the other looks to establish his own by defeating one of the industry's most storied competitors.
On one hand, it still feels too early in Page's title reign to take the title off of him. He has beaten Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer and Adam Cole in some extraordinarily tough matches, but it still feels like we are in the infancy of his run on top.
On the other, Punk is the most popular star in AEW and this is a scenario tailor-made for him to win the title.
Perhaps AEW uses a title switch to turn Page heel, the emphasis for a darker version of The Anxious Millennial Cowboy than we have seen before. Perhaps it is vice versa and Punk ignites a heel run we have not seen since his last WWE Championship reign in 2013.
All things considered, it feels like we are in store for the former.
Prediction: Punk wins the title