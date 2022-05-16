Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card and Predictions

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing returns to Las Vegas on May 29, and while the majority of the card is not yet official, we do know All Elite Wrestling's top two titles will be on the line and a surprisingly red-hot tag team featuring two of the most popular stars in the promotion will kick things off on the Buy-In.

Who will leave Sin City with the AEW Women's Championship when Thunder Rosa defends against top contender Serena Deeb and will "Hangman" Adam Page see his dream run as world champion turn into a nightmare when he defends against CM Punk in one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history?

Can the unlikely pairing of Hook and Danhausen coexist and defeat Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling in the night's first match?

Find out now with these early predictions for the announced matches and a look at some other contests fans should expect to see at the Memorial Day weekend.