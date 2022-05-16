Preview and Predictions for 2022 NBA Conference Finals Matchups

1 of 5

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler Will Be the Best Player in the Series

Both of these teams have plenty of talent and deploy equal-opportunity offenses. In any four-to-seven game stretch, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Bam Adebayo could emerge with "best player in the series" numbers.

That honor will go to Jimmy Butler in this Eastern Conference Final, though, and that's more of an endorsement of what he's done already than some bold prediction.

Butler is the postseason leader in box plus/minus (BPM "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference). He's averaging 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 threes while posting a 61.8 true shooting percentage.

As he did during Miami's bubble run to the Finals, Butler is giving the Heat everything. He's scoring like prime Kobe Bryant (whose playoff career-high is 32.8), handling lead playmaker duties with Kyle Lowry in and out of the lineup and providing his typically stellar perimeter defense.

Boston has enough size, versatility and want-to on the wings to make things more difficult for Butler than the Philadelphia 76ers did, but no one will out-compete Butler. His production will remain absurd.

Max Strus' Breakout Will Go on Hold

Max Strus has started every game he's appeared in since March 28, including 11 playoff contests. In that stretch, he has three 20-point performances. He had double-doubles in each of the last two games against the Sixers. And in all 17 games since then, he's shooting 39.8 percent from three.

The random assortment of teams he faced toward the end of the regular season, the Atlanta Hawks and the free-falling 76ers are not the Celtics (though he did score 14 on them on March 30). Some defense seem to come in waves. Boston's never lets up. Playoff series provide ample time for game-planning and adjustments, and the Celtics will be ready for Strus.

Against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Boston did a masterful job of not only showing Giannis Antetokounmpo multiple bodies on almost every drive, and it scrambled to his kick-out options in a heartbeat. Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill all shot under 40 percent from the field against the Cs.

Strus will face Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart and Derrick White at various times throughout the series, each of whom is probably a better perimeter defender than anyone Philadelphia sent his way.