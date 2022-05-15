NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 15 Schedule

2 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Sidney Crosby missed Game 6 of the Pittsburgh-New York series because of an upper-body injury that he suffered in Game 5. Without him, the Penguins missed an opportunity to end the series on their home ice, as the Rangers staved off elimination with a 5-3 win.

At one point, it seemed like a sure thing that Pittsburgh would be advancing. It had a 3-1 lead in the series after winning both Games 3 and 4 at home. Now, it will all come down to a Game 7 in New York.

The good news for the Penguins is that Crosby seems to be trending in the right direction. According to Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Crosby was on the ice Saturday for an optional practice. And although his Game 7 status is still uncertain, it was an encouraging sign.

"He's doing his very best to get himself back and ready as quickly as he can. We'll see how that process goes," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. "I think anytime he's on the ice, I think it's good for our team, it's good for our players, it's good for our morale, and that's certainly a boost for our guys."

The prediction here is that Crosby will suit up for Pittsburgh and help lead it to victory. The 34-year-old center tallied multiple points in each of the first four games of this series. But the captain's most important trait may be his leadership, which the Penguins need for this crucial contest.

Pittsburgh may also be getting a boost at goaltender, as Tristan Jarry was on the ice as well Saturday, per Rorabaugh. If Jarry plays Game 7, it will help improve the Penguins defense, which has allowed five goals in each of the past two games.

The Penguins could be getting healthier at the right time, especially considering they would be advancing to the second round with a win over the Rangers on Sunday.