NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 13 Schedule

Of the three teams looking to stave off elimination on Friday, the New York Rangers are the only one that will have to do so on the road. They'll be in Pittsburgh for a Game 6 matchup against the Penguins, which won each of the first two contests (Games 3 and 4) on home ice.

New York was successful in extending the series in Game 5, winning 5-3 at Madison Square Garden. But with the next game set to take place at PPG Paints Arena, the Rangers are going to face a much greater challenge.

That's why the Penguins are going to win Game 6 and advance to the next round. Not only did they win Games 3 and 4 at home, but they also outscored the Rangers 14-6 in those contests. Pittsburgh has scored 17 goals over the past three games, so it's finding ways to get the puck past New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and that will continue to be the case on Friday.

One huge question mark is Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who left Game 5 early with an upper-body injury after a controversial hit by Jacob Trouba. Trouba wasn't punished by the NHL, but he's likely to face some rough treatment from the home crowd in Game 6.

Pittsburgh's task will be tougher if Crosby can't go, but the situation could spark the team to an emotional win regardless.

The Rangers aren't going to be the only team eliminated Friday. It's also going to mark the end of the postseason for the Stars, who are hosting the Flames for a Game 6 matchup in Dallas.

Calgary was down 2-1 in the series, but it bounced back to win Game 4 in Dallas. Then, the Flames took Game 5 on home ice, moving one win away from a series victory. Over the past two games, they've outscored the Stars 7-2.

Jacob Markstrom is on a roll, and the Calgary goaltender will be the key reason why the Flames win Game 6 to end the series. Dallas has scored only one goal in each of the past two games, and the Swede will continue to do a great job of protecting the net on Friday.

So, while the Rangers and Stars have been competitive this postseason, neither will force a Game 7. The Penguins are too strong on home ice, while the Flames are the clear better team in their series.