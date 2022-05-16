Predicting Every NFL Team's Breakout Player for 2022

0 of 32

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

One of the hardest things to account for in any given NFL season is the progression or regression of a player. Development is rarely linear, so it's not as if the previous season ends and everyone is suddenly better on day one of the next season. This is especially true of younger players, who can take massive leaps midseason or a year after their expected jump.

That won't stop us from projecting every NFL team's breakthrough player in 2022. Some second-year players are obvious picks for an increase in production since they're stepping into a more defined role or found their footing late in year one. Other breakthrough candidates are veterans who are now in more advantageous situations than they were in the past.

We're looking beyond the rookie class for our breakthrough candidates since they have no baseline of production established. Some of our selections were first-round picks. Others didn't play at all last year. Let's dive into our projections for every team's best breakout candidate.