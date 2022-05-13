Ranking the Best QB Matchups of the 2022 NFL Season After Schedule Release

10 of 10

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

When: October 16 (Week 6)



This one is relatively early in the season, and for some reason, the schedule-makers didn't put it in prime time. They may have figured that most fans are going to find the game anyway. That's probably going to be the case because this is a huge one.

There isn't a better quarterback rivalry in the NFL than that of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Both are dynamic All-Pro-caliber quarterbacks, and the two have met in the playoffs for two years straight. Last year's duel in the AFC divisional round was a surefire classic.

Kansas City won 42-36 in overtime, but it felt like whichever quarterback held the ball last was going to win. The two teams combined to score 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation in a wild back-and-forth shootout. Mahomes walked off with an eight-yard touchdown strike to Travie Kelce on the opening drive to book the Chiefs' fourth straight trip to the AFC title game.

During the game, Mahomes and Allen combined for 707 passing yards, 137 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. It was arguably the game of the year, although it raised concerns about the NFL's overtime rules.

"Josh Allen didn't even get a chance ...and that's why the NFL overtime is the worst overtime of any sport in the world," Danny Kanell of SiriusXM tweeted.

The NFL changed its playoff overtime rules a few months later. Under the new rules, Buffalo would have had a chance to answer Kansas City's touchdown drive in overtime.

In other words: The last time Mahomes and Allen faced off, we got a game so good that it altered the way the NFL operates? What will they do in the encore? We can't wait to find out.