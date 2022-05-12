7 Moves We Wish Would Have Happened in 2022 NFL Offseason

2 of 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

We'll see Leftwich and Brady together again because Brady's retirement lasted all of a few weeks. You can bet fans who are sick of Brady weren't thrilled about his unretirement either. They might have been even less happy had Brady unretired to emerge as a player/owner of the Miami Dolphins.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, this is nearly what happened, along with a bid for former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton:

"When Tom Brady retired on February 1, his next move already was coming into focus. Per multiple sources, Brady eventually would have been introduced as a minority owner of the Dolphins. The announcement would have been made as soon as the following week, which was the week that preceded the Super Bowl. ...After Brady became a minority owner, the Dolphins would have indeed acquired the contractual rights to employ Payton from the Saints. Then, the Dolphins would have at some point gotten the rights from the Buccaneers to bring Brady to the roster."

There's one word to describe why this move would have been entertaining: Chaos. Football fans everywhere would have lost their minds over Brady coming back to both share a stake in the Dolphins and quarterback them on the field.

Those of us who write about football for a living would have had a massive well of content all season long. Brady would be chasing a Super Bowl with a third team, he'd get to play the New England Patriots twice a year and we'd have all sorts of questions to tackle surrounding Miami.

Would the Dolphins have acquired Payton? Would they still have traded for wideout Tyreek Hill? What would the future hold for 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa? It would have been wild.

Oh, and fans hoping to finally see Brady step away from the game are out of luck. Fox recently announced that whenever Brady stops playing, he'll step right into the booth as the network's lead analyst. That probably wouldn't happen if Brady were in the owner's box post-retirement.

Alas, we'll have to settle for Brady making another run with the Bucs and new coach Todd Bowles before moving on to a career in media.