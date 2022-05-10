NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 10 Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs need to bounce back from two very different types of losses on Tuesday night.

Edmonton was shut out by Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. The Oilers managed 31 shots against the Kings defense in Game 4, so there is hope the offense can turn around the series on home ice.

Toronto's defense was railroaded by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who scored seven goals to level the series.

Each of the four series playing Game 5s on Tuesday are tied at two games apiece. The Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes are also back in their home buildings as they try to pull ahead against the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Connor McDavid Leads Edmonton With Multi-Point Performance

Connor McDavid opened the Los Angeles-Edmonton series with two points in each of the first three games.

After scoring 14 goals between Games 2 and 3, McDavid and his teammates were shut down in Game 4.

Five different skaters produced three or more shots, though, including McDavid. The attacking confidence should not be sucked out of the Oilers.

McDavid had 61 points and a plus-minus of plus-23 at home in the regular season. He also entered the postseason having recorded 48 points in March and April.

McDavid can't be shut down for multiple games if the Oilers want to progress into a second-round matchup against either the Calgary Flames or Dallas Stars. Edmonton's top star needs to be active in the attacking zone right away, and an early goal would put the Kings under pressure and ignite the home crowd.

McDavid has had eight two-point games in his postseason career. Edmonton won three of those games and lost in overtime twice.

Tuesday would be a great time for that record to improve and for the Oilers to get one step closer to a potential Battle of Alberta.

Toronto Bounces Back From Blowout Loss

Toronto has to put Sunday's seven-goal outburst by the Lightning behind it.

After all, the series is still level at two games apiece, and the Maple Leafs can gain an advantage on home ice on Tuesday.

Toronto's defense was worse away from home in the regular season. Seven of the nine concessions of six or more goals came away from Ontario.

That is another reason why the Leafs should not let Game 4 affect them against the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Despite losing 7-3, the Leafs produced a trio of third-period goals, two of which came off the stick of William Nylander. The confidence gained from a decent final period in Game 4 can help them come out strong in Game 5.

Auston Matthews and Co. produced eight goals on 66 shots in Games 1 and 2. Matthews and Mitch Marner each had five points in that stretch.

Like Edmonton, Toronto could use a strong performance from its stars to shift the balance of power in its series.

A Game 5 win would at the very least give the Leafs a chance to come back to their building for a Game 7 if needed, but they could close out the series in Florida if they bank on the late momentum gained from Game 4.

