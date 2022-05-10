NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Odds, Start Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Get ready hockey fans, the lottery-ball machine is fired up for the 2022 NHL draft lottery Tuesday evening, and it won't be long before the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round is revealed.

Just like last year, the draft lottery will only have two drawings, down from three in years prior.

The first draw will determine the No. 1 pick, while the second will affirm the No. 2 pick.

After both of the first two picks are disclosed, the remaining selections for the other 14 teams will be slotted in inverse order of regular-season points.

One new rule for the lottery involves trades: The team that wins the lottery can only move up 10 selections and only 11 teams in the lottery are eligible to land the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Leading into the two lottery drawings, the Montreal Canadiens have the best odds (18.5 percent) to win the lottery based on their last-place finish in the regular season.

While the Canadiens have the best chance to have the balls bounce their way to propel them to the front of the line to potentially add a franchise-altering player for years to come, the Arizona Coyotes have the second-best odds.

Then there's the Seattle Kraken, which just finished their inaugural season. After ending with a 27-49-6 record and 60 points (third-worst in the league), this will be the second straight year for them with the third-best odds at 11.5 percent.

Based on their Jack Eichel trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Buffalo Sabres could find themselves with two top-16 picks if the Knights aren't in the top 10.

Additionally, the Columbus Blue Jackets could have the Chicago Blackhawks' pick as part of the Seth Jones trade if they don't win one of the first two selections.

How To Watch

What: NHL Draft Lottery (Phase 1)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports (Canada)

Streaming: ESPN+

NHL Lottery Odds

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%

Arizona Coyotes 13.5%

Seattle Kraken 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

New Jersey Devils 8.5%

Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%

Ottawa Senators 6.5%

Detroit Red Wings 6.0%

Buffalo Sabres 5.0%

Anaheim Ducks 3.5%

San Jose Sharks 3.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%

New York Islanders 2.0%

Winnipeg Jets 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

What's at Stake

After hockey fans learn which teams will own the right to select from a number of top prospects, then it's just a matter of which player to select in what order.

Based on the latest draft projections, the top prize in this year's talent grab is center Shane Wright.

The 6'1", 187-pound captain of the Kingston Frontenacs has been playing in the Ontario Hockey League since the age of 15 and established himself as a true elite prospect.

In 63 games, the 18-year-old logged 94 points (32 goals and 62 assists) and scored 28 power-play points.

"There is a completeness about Shane's game to which he has the innate ability to rise to the level of play required to get results," director of NHL central scouting Dan Marr told Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com. "Whether it's with his speed, his exceptionally quick hockey wits or just competing with a never give up approach."

Juraj Slafkovsky is ranked as the second-best prospect based on his outstanding performance at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 18-year old forward was named men's hockey MVP at the Games after scoring seven goals to help Slovakia win the bronze medal.

Center Logan Cooley rounds out the top three prospects for the draft.

The two-way phenom of the United States National Development Team (USNTDP) pulled off "The Michigan" in a 13-3 win over Latvia last month.

The lacrosse-style goal derived its name from former University of Michigan star Mike Legg, who scored the first of its kind in a men's NCAA tournament game in 1996.