The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster in 2022 Offseason

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is over, teams can turn their full attention toward OTAs and the upcoming season.

That means some veteran players will soon be competing for their jobs.

Between free-agent signings, draft picks and trade acquisitions, every team will have increased competition at certain positions heading into OTAs. As teams begin thinking about the 53-man roster cutdown later this summer, they'll have to decide which players to keep around.

Not every team has a major household name who could be cut. Large guaranteed contracts play a massive factor in job security. Front offices typically prefer avoiding dead cap hits unless it results in considerable financial flexibility or a huge haul of assets.

Here, we'll go through all 32 NFL teams and find the best player who could be cut during the 2022 offseason. These players are either facing stiff competition at their positions, have bloated salaries that make them a potential cap casualty or both.