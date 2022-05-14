Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2022

0 of 32

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Over the next few months, NFL teams will go through minicamps, training camp and the preseason as rosters take shape before Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.

Across the league, in-house position battles will include rookies, experienced veterans and backups in competition for starting jobs.

In an early look at the new rosters, we've projected the season-opening starters for every team's offense and defense with a focus on new acquisitions and key positions up for grabs.

All of our projections list three starting wide receivers, one running back, one tight end, five linemen and obviously one quarterback on offense. For uniformity, we've listed base defenses with seven-man fronts (3-4 or 4-3) and four defensive backs. Because of the high use of nickel alignments (five defensive backs), you'll also see a designation (NB) for nickelbacks, also referred to as slot defenders.

Due to suspensions and injuries, players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Gallup won't appear in starting lineups because they're projected to miss Week 1 of the upcoming season.