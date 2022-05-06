NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 6 Schedule

2 of 4

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Hurricanes have had the Bruins' number all season, and not just since the playoffs began. During the regular season, Carolina went 3-0 against Boston, winning the trio of matchups by a combined score of 16-1.

Now, the Hurricanes have jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their first-round postseason series against the Bruins, winning each of the first two games on their home ice. Carolina opened the set with a 5-1 win. Then, it took further control with a 5-2 victory in Game 2. That means the Hurricanes are now outscoring the Bruins 26-4 this season.

One thing to monitor for Carolina is the status of goaltender Antti Raanta, who exited Game 2 with an upper-body injury. The Hurricanes still won despite Raanta's early departure, and the netminder could be back for Game 3 in Boston, as he was on the ice during Thursday's off-day. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said it was "a good sign," per NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg.

Whether it's Raanta or backup Pyotr Kochetkov in the net, Carolina is the better team. And it's likely going to keep on rolling, as it's clear that this matchup against Boston is a favorable one for the Hurricanes.

Expect Carolina to keep building momentum, winning Game 3 and then going on to sweep Boston, which can't find any way to slow the Hurricanes' offensive attack.