Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, Analysis from May 5

Masha Slamovich continued her unbeaten run through Impact Wrestling with a seconds-long victory over Damaris. The win was like every other we have seen from Slamovich: uncontested and short. Until she mixes it up with top stars, Slamovich will continue to be a talented individual with no real connection to the Impact faithful.

The Bullet Club's Jay and Bey Connection looked for another quality win, this time as "Switchblade" Jay White and Chris Bey battled Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Another strong match on this broadcast saw White and Bey highlight their in-ring chemistry, the former delivering a half-and-half suplex ahead of Bey executing the Ultimate Finnesser for the win.

Mack is a fantastic babyface, a guy who knows when to up the intensity, both in his in-ring game and facial expressions to emphasize the seriousness of the encounter. Both he and Swann are underutilized and, hopefully, the backstage confrontation with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will result in something more for the two of them to do.

A sneak attack by Honor No More on the Bullet Club brought The Good Brothers to the ring and helped hype Saturday's big tag team match. Why the Ring of Honor alumni could not get the upper hand to help build credibility is a question that has been asked since they arrived on the scene but at least a high-profile showdown between the two factions should be a lot of fun.

D for Slamovich's squash win; B- for the tag match

