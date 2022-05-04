Dominoes Left to Fall After 2022 NFL Draft

3 of 6

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have two significant decisions to make in the next few months, and possibly doing nothing may be the best course of action in both instances. Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have been mentioned as possible trade targets.

In Samuel's case, he asked to be traded. The 49ers responded with mixed messages.

"I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," general manager John Lynch told reporters. "You put yourself through the exercises of, even though we don't have a first-round pick, you have to be thorough in this process and prepare for everything. So, you go through it and do that. He's just too good of a player."

Meanwhile, head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed a little more open-minded.

"You'll consider anything," Shanahan said. "You've got a responsibility to help your organization the most you can, but there's no player like Deebo. It's hard to see how that helps your organization. So, you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close that we thought it would be fair for the Niners."

Samuel is unique in his utilization as a hybrid receiver/running back. Last season, the offensive weapon posted a 1,405-yard receiving campaign, plus 365 rushing yards at 6.2 yards per clip. He won't be easily replaceable, and it's clear the Niners will only consider a potential move for a windfall in return.

Garoppolo is different in that the veteran quarterback isn't in high demand since he brings a $24.2 million base salary, depending on how much San Francisco is willing to eat in a potential deal.

"We either want to have Jimmy playing for us, which we're alright with, or we want him to get the value," Lynch said during an interview with KNBR's Jake Hutchinson.

Considering the quarterback's salary and the fact he recently underwent offseason shoulder surgery, it's fair to say the 49ers won't get excellent value in a trade.