Which 2022 NFL Rookies Were Drafted by the Wrong Teams?

For many fans and analysts, the selection of University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall was a dream come true, with the kid who starred for the Panthers picking up the torch from Ben Roethlisberger.

Here's hoping that dream doesn't become a nightmare.

In fairness, Pickett is a talented young passer. The 23-year-old completed 67.2 percent of his passes last year for over 4,300 yards and 42 scores with just seven interceptions.

But Pickett wasn't the top-ranked quarterback by the scouts at Bleacher Report. Or even the No. 2 quarterback.

"While Pickett shows a solid understanding of NFL-level concepts, he is inconsistent with his timing on throws, often going one-and-done with his reads," Nate Tice wrote. He will also end up late getting to a second option on a concept because he is guessing when the next route will become available.

"He has a tendency to stare down one available route and then look to start a scramble drill outside of the pocket at unnecessary times, which can lead to sacks and missed opportunities."

And Pickett will be under the most pressure to start. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round. If Mitchell Trubisky struggles in camp, the calls for Pickett will come. If the Steelers start losing games, those calls will get that much louder.

And while many are probably tired of hearing about it, Pickett has exceptionally small hands by NFL standards at just 8½ inches. When he takes the field, he'll have the smallest hands of any starting quarterback in the league.

The last we checked, Heinz Field doesn't have a roof. And Pickett fumbled 26 times over his collegiate career. When the weather gets bad, his grip could be an issue.

Maybe Pickett will be fine. Or maybe it will turn out that the Steelers should have waited a round for University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. And that Pickett would have been better off swapping places with him and playing more than half of his games every year indoors.