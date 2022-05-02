Undrafted Free Agents 2022: Justyn Ross Latest, Predictions for Signed Players

1 of 3

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

Justyn Ross appeared destined for stardom—and surely a first-round selection—when he erupted on the scene in 2018 and helped Clemson claim the national championship as a true freshman. He turned 46 receptions into 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, meaning his average touch was a 21.7-yard gain and roughly one in every five of them put him in the end zone.

How is it possible, then, that he not only went undrafted but still hasn't signed an NFL contract? Because injuries are the worst.

"He was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare spinal disorder and underwent neck surgery," Des Beiler wrote for the Washington Post. "After sitting out Clemson's season that year, Ross returned in 2021, only to suffer a stress fracture in his left foot that led to a surgical procedure in November."

Even with the injuries and some spotty quarterback play, Ross still delivered another 46-catch effort this past season. The receptions only yielded 514 yards and three scores this time around, but it was still a successful season.

It gave him a foundation to build upon, and given the towering ceiling he had flashed in the past, the combination should be intriguing enough to land him on an NFL roster sooner than later.

Prediction: Ross will sign with the Baltimore Ravens.