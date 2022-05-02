Hot Takes, Predictions for Raiders Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 4

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been a model of draft-day success over the past few years, at least not with their early selections.

Just consider the fact that they recently declined the fifth-year option on all three of their 2019 first-rounders: Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell.

Las Vegas has a new regime, though, headed by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. That new regime didn't make any early selections in its hometown draft, as the Raiders sent their first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Davante Adams, who notably has zero bust potential.

The Raiders did make six selections over draft weekend, and a couple of them should make an impact as rookies.

Here, we'll dive into the team's rookie class and make some bold predictions for the 2022 season, but first, let's recap how the 2022 NFL draft unfolded.