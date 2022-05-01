NFL Draft Grades 2022: Top Experts' Scores for Every Team's Final Results

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers made Brock Purdy this year's Mr. Irrelevant, taking the Iowa State quarterback with the No. 262 pick. And in between, 260 other players were chosen during the 2022 NFL draft.

Some things went as expected during this year's three-day draft. Walker wasn't a surprise selection at No. 1, and it was no shock that the Detroit Lions then took Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2. The pair of pass-rushers were both favorites to be early picks.

There were some surprises, though. Only one quarterback was drafted over the first two rounds, and that was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20.

How did each of the NFL's 32 teams fare? It's tough to know until we see how the players in this draft class develop. But it's always fun to analyze what each franchise did immediately after.

Here's how some top draft experts graded each team's 2022 class following the event.