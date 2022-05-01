NHL Playoffs 2022: What Top Stars Are Saying Ahead of Stanley Cup Race

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the past five years. Not only that, but they've lost seven consecutive postseason series, a stretch that dates back to 2004. But if Toronto is going to end that drought this year, it will need to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

"Everybody on the team, and everybody in this organization, is confident in one another and extremely motivated to change the narrative and have success come postseason time," Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said, per Larry Lage of the Associated Press. "It’s about doing—not talking about it—and I know that this group feels ready."

Matthews scored an NHL-high 60 goals during the regular season, so the Lightning may have trouble trying to slow the 24-year-old. But Tampa Bay has a group of talented players who know what it takes to win once the postseason arrives.

"For sure, there's going to be a lot of hype coming into this round," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "But this group is a mature group. We know how to handle a lot of different situations come playoff time. We'll have to lean on our experience here."

Whichever team wins, this has the potential to be an exciting series that goes six or seven games. Either the Maple Leafs will finally end their recent postseason misery, or the Lightning will advance and begin their quest to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983.