10 NFL Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After 2022 Draft

When the Cleveland Browns drafted wideout David Bell with the 99th overall pick, many interpreted that to signify the end of the Jarvis Landry tenure in Northern Ohio.

As a free agent, Landry could be in line for an average annual salary around $12 million, per Spotrac. However, he reportedly is looking for more like $20 million, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, which isn't likely to happen. He did miss time with a knee injury, but his stat line of 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 was a career-low for the 29-year-old.

On Day 1 of the draft, the Baltimore Ravens made a splash when they shipped Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in return for the No. 23 overall pick.

Though Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed surprised, Brown revealed on the I Am Athlete SiriusXM radio show that Jackson knew he had asked the organization for a trade.

If the Ravens plan to add more weapons to appease Jackson, whose top wide receivers now are 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, they didn't do it during the rest of the draft. Baltimore had six selections in Round 4 but didn't use any of them on a wideout.

Among the free agents, if we assume Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams (and keep reading for more on that), Landry becomes the next big name.

As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly pointed out, Ravens executive vice president of player personnel Ozzie Newsome has "been a fan of Landry for a while and tried to trade for him when he was with the Dolphins." Newsome may not be calling the shots in Baltimore anymore, but he remains a link to Landry within the organization.

The Ravens don't have a ton of cap space to work with, but no one will meet the top end of Landry's demands. If Baltimore can work some cap magic, Landry and his team should recognize it's a good situation.