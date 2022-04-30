Fantasy Football Expert Analysis After 2022 NFL Draft Day 2

Fantasy Football Expert Analysis After 2022 NFL Draft Day 2April 30, 2022
Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and even though it didn’t offer the eye-popping trades that Thursday’s Round 1 did, many names that were expected to be called on Day 1 actually came off the board Friday.
By the conclusion of Friday night, 17 wideouts had come off the board. The run on the position that began in the teens of Round 1 continued in Round 2, when seven came off the board between picks 33 and 64.
However, there was less movement among the other skill position players. Three running backs came off the board in Round 2; Georgia's James Cook, whom the Buffalo Bills drafted at No. 63 overall, seemed visibly upset at his slide.
Given that quarterback as a position was devalued on Day 2, with the first player off the board after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickens in Round 1 being Desmond Ridder, taken by the Atlanta Falcons in Round 3, we did not include any quarterbacks in the collection of skill position players that follow.
Let’s highlight the players drafted on Day 2 who project to have the biggest impacts in fantasy this fall.
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
In Round 2 of the draft, the Green Bay Packers finally traded up and drafted the wideout their fans were hoping they’d take all along.
After electing to draft two defensive players in the first two first-round selections, the Packers traded both their second-round selections (Nos. 53 and 59) to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 34 overall and select North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson.
At 6’4 ⅛” and 208 pounds, Watson fits the size profile the Packers needed after losing big-bodied receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Writes B/R NFL scout Nate Tice, “Watson brings very good height and size to the receiver position that allows him to play outside, but he does have experience from the slot and even the backfield.”
He also has the speed the Packers covet, running a 4.36 40-yard dash (91st percentile) at Senior Bowl testing.
FantasyPros ranks Watson WR80 in fantasy and WR9 in dynasty. Calling him “one of the more polished route runners in this draft class,” FantasyPros’ Ari Koslow points out that Watson comes into “an ideal situation from a fantasy football perspective with a ton of targets opened up” given the Packers’ high-profile departures this offseason. Expect Watson to see heavy usage in the Green Bay offense.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
It wasn’t a surprise that no running backs came off the board in Thursday’s Round 1, but Iowa State’s Breece Hall broke that trend on Friday when the New York Jets made him the first running back selected in this draft.
The 5'11 1/4", 217-pound Hall totaled 1,472 yards on 253 attempts in 12 games, finding the end zone 20 times on the ground and an additional three times through the air on 36 receptions for 302 yards. He was a 2021 first team All-American and the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
The Jets will use Hall as part of a running back committee along with Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman. But he’s the clear RB1 in dynasty drafts, and he’s actually the No. 1 overall rookie in those leagues, per FantasyPros (disregarding Superflex formats).
FantasyPros’ Raju Byfield estimates that Hall will see “north of 220 touches” as the immediate lead back for the Jets, as well as a plus receiver out of the backfield.
Per Tice’s final assessment, “Overall, Hall has the size, vision, footwork, and athleticism to be a productive RB in any type of run scheme, both from under center and the shotgun.”
Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
While it wasn’t a surprise that the first running back didn’t come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft until Round 2, it was a little more surprising that tight end Trey McBride fell to No. 55 overall. Though he had first-round hype, McBride lasted until Round 2 likely because he’s an efficient but not exceptional player in both the receiving game and in his blocking. Tice points to his lack of length and play strength in blocking and long speed in pass-catching as limitations.
But McBride will have a role in the Cardinals offense. Per Tice, he’s a “safe, reliable option for quarterbacks who can help move the chains on underneath routes.”
The 2021 John Mackey Award winner totaled 1,121 yards and one touchdown on 90 receptions last season.
There’s no question the Cardinals are trying to surround Kyler Murray with as many weapons as he needs to help lead the team over the playoff hump, and he joins another talented tight end in Zach Ertz. Though he’s the TE1 in dynasty, he’s the No. 18-ranked rookie overall in that format. Still, he’s worth drafting there.
In fantasy, McBride is TE30. Per FantasyPros’ Kelly Kirby, McBride is worth only a late-round flier because he’ll sit behind Ertz on the depth chart.
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Another player who could have potentially come off the board in Round 1, Georgia wideout George Pickens ended up falling to the Steelers at No. 52 overall. No doubt that was partly attributable to the surgery he had on his ACL in the spring of 2021, but there were also the vague reports by executives of red flags that surfaced leading up to the draft.
Time will tell whether Pickens does indeed bring any red flags with him to the NFL, but in the meantime, on paper, he’s a fantastic fit in Pittsburgh and with new signal-caller Kenny Pickett. While Tice doesn’t see him as a feature option right away, he envisions a potential expanded role: “If he's fully healthy and continues to add details to his route running, he will be a useful option for NFL offenses with some room to grow into a more featured role.”
FantasyPros’ Byfield agrees. “Pickens will be nothing more than a WR4 hopeful until he cements a regular role on offense,” Byfield writes. “He has WR1 upside when he gets unleashed.”
Pickens, who totaled five receptions for 107 yards in the four games he played before his injury, is ranked WR69 in redraft leagues and WR6 in dynasty leagues.